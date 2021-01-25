Offshore Wind Power: The Status of Wind Power in Maine; Concerns and Progress in Wind Technology

As Maine moves closer to establishing an experimental offshore wind farm, we examine ocean wind power technology and its potential. The wind farm under consideration would utilize floating wind platforms developed at the University of Maine and would be the first of its kind in the Unites States. We discuss the timeline for the Maine project, its potential energy production and environmental impact. We'll also learn about offshore wind projects around the world, and we'll discuss concerns about offshore wind farms from Maine's fishing community.

Panelists: Dr. Habib Dagher, executive director, University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center

Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office

VIP callers: Kristan Porter, president, Maine Lobstermen's Association

Sarah Haggerty, wildlife biologist, Maine Audubon

Chris Wissemann, CEO, New England AquaVentus