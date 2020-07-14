Poll Workers Report Low In-Person Turnout For Maine’s Primary Election

Portland voters say they feel safe casting their primary ballots in person, thanks to precautions the city has taken.

At the Troubh Ice Arena only four people were allowed in at one time, there’s Plexiglas between clerks and voters, all workers wore masks and there were markers placed six feet apart on the floor, indicating safe spacing.

Even the pens were single use to avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

Sam Mansfield said he was pleased with the efforts — especially as he was initially anxious to come out.

“Having some reservations about going into a crowded area, especially since I share a household with other housemates who are trying to avoid crowds,” he said. “It felt like there were fewer than 15 people in that building and a lot of space between us, so I feel very comfortable.”

Fewer people than usual are turning out to vote in person in Portland, according to precinct captains. Instead, thousands requested absentee ballots in advance in order to avoid large groups during the pandemic.

Democratic voters in Portland are choosing a candidate to face off against Republican Susan Collins in the U.S. Senate. And in Maine’s northern 2nd District, Republican voters will decide who to put up against Democrat Jared Golden. Voters statewide will also weigh in on two bond issues, totaling $120 million, for broadband internet and transportation infrastructure.