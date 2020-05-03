Voting Coalition Wants Mills To Act On Primary Election

The Maine Voting and Elections Coalition is submitting a petition to Gov. Janet Mills this week asking her to assure that the July primary is as accessible as possible.

The coalition includes such groups as AARP-Maine, the ACLU of Maine and the League of Women Voters.

“We’ve seen a lot of ‘we might do this’ or ‘we might do that,’ and what we are asking for is some clear definition of what is going to happen.”

Anna Kellar is executive director of the league, and she says time is running out for the state to make sure voters have safe access to polling places.

“What we are looking for is for the Governor to direct the Secretary of State to directly send absentee ballots to voters who are already registered and that there be pre-paid postage on those absentee ballots.”

The coalition also wants an online option to register to vote. It is also asking that in-person polling places be made as safe as possible for both voters and poll workers.