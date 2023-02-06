On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Man Who Runs The World: Xi Jinping’s China

Host Ray Suarez has just returned from a four-month stint living in Shanghai. There, he had a front-row seat to draconian lockdowns, the White Paper Protests, and Xi Jinping’s triumphant acceptance of a third term, cementing the Chinese President’s vision for the country’s future. On his way out of China, Ray witnessed the country’s chaotic exit from “Zero-Covid”, as Beijing scrambled to face the deadly fallout. What is Xi Jinping’s plan to reset China, and how do we make sense of his enigmatic rule?