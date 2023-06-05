The Catch: Saving the Vaquita

We travel to Mexico's Gulf of California--one of the most biodiverse places on the planet to see what a porpoise (the Vaquita), a fish (the totoaba) whose bladder fetches tens of thousands of dollars on the black market, and the highly desirable—and delicious—colossal shrimp tell us about the complicated world of fishing. And we learn how local fishermen are impacted by Mexican Cartels and the Implementation of sustainable fishing practices.

