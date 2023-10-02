Open to Debate: Does America Need a Third Party?
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
While the two-party system has been the standard in the US government, third parties have often challenged this status quo and now advocate to be added to election ballots permanently. Those who agree say third parties offer non-partisan solutions and are more representative of ideologies, unlike the polarized partisanship present now. Those who disagree say the two-party system fosters stability and simplifies voting decisions. Now we debate: Does America Need A Third Party?