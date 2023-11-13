© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Code Switch and Life Kit: Fall Fundraiser: The Rainbow Coalition and Making Space for Play

Published November 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

On this special episode, hosts Gene Demby and B.A. Parker go to the late 1960s in Chicago, when Black radicals, Confederate flag-waving white Southerners, and street-gang-turned-activist Puerto Ricans came together to form a coalition based on interracial solidarity. They called themselves: The Rainbow Coalition. Then, Life Kit host Marielle Segarra goes over how to make space in your life to play, at any age.

