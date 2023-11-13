Code Switch and Life Kit: Fall Fundraiser: The Rainbow Coalition and Making Space for Play
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
On this special episode, hosts Gene Demby and B.A. Parker go to the late 1960s in Chicago, when Black radicals, Confederate flag-waving white Southerners, and street-gang-turned-activist Puerto Ricans came together to form a coalition based on interracial solidarity. They called themselves: The Rainbow Coalition. Then, Life Kit host Marielle Segarra goes over how to make space in your life to play, at any age.