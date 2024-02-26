© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Humankind: The Lost Cause — the Civil War, Then and Now

Published February 26, 2024 at 9:23 AM EST

Are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? An encore presentation of this provocative audio documentary that explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on Critical Race Theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021?

Click HERE for more information

