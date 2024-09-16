© 2024 Maine Public

Open to Debate: Does America Need a Third Party?

Published September 16, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

While the two-party system has been the standard in the US government, third parties have often challenged this status quo and now advocate to be added to election ballots permanently. Those who agree say third parties offer non-partisan solutions and are more representative of ideologies, unlike the polarized partisanship present now. Those who disagree say the two-party system fosters stability and simplifies voting decisions. Now we debate: Does America Need A Third Party?

