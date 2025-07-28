Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Open to Debate: Is the Big, Beautiful Bill a Disaster?

Published July 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT

Monday, July 28, 2025

President Trump has officially signed the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act into law. There is debate among conservatives about whether it will end up driving economic growth or increasing our debt. One side argues that ordinary Americans will pay the price and the long-term fiscal outcome is terrible. Another side argues these policies will encourage investment, growth, and job creation. Now, two conservatives debate: Is the Big, Beautiful Bill a Disaster?

