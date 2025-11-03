Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World Service: The Evidence: Weight loss jabs - A medical game changer?

Published November 3, 2025 at 11:31 AM EST

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy are proven to be highly effective for weight management. They are also increasingly being found to treat other conditions and reduce the risk of disease, promising health benefits far beyond the treatment of obesity. But these drugs generally need to be continued for weight loss to be maintained, so there are big questions to be answered about their use and significant challenges to overcome around access and availability.

