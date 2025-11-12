The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty

Late July, 1945. The USS Indianapolis had just completed its top secret mission delivering the atomic bomb to Tinian Island. On the Indy's return trip to the Philippines, she was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and sunk in 12 minutes. Of the 1195 men aboard ship, 879 crew members would die in the water. Only 316 would survive. The sinking of the Indianapolis is considered the worst sea disaster in U. S. Naval history. Four survivors of the Indianapolis share unforgettable and heartbreaking memories about the tragic sinking of their battle-tested ship and their struggle to survive against nearly impossible odds. We hear their story of tragedy, survival, heroism and redemption — all part of the enormous cost of liberty.

