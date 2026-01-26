Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Open Access and the Problem of the Internet

Published January 26, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST

Monday, January 26, 2026

Copyright — along with the broader category of intellectual property — ostensibly protects knowledge production in a way that allows artists and writers and scientists to create without fear of theft. But in practice copyright laws and intellectual property barriers stifle the production and sharing of knowledge. Critics of these laws point out that building on what came before to produce something new is the bedrock of civilization. They're calling for reform but will reform be enough?

