Ideas from the CBC: Open Access and the Problem of the Internet
Monday, January 26, 2026
Copyright — along with the broader category of intellectual property — ostensibly protects knowledge production in a way that allows artists and writers and scientists to create without fear of theft. But in practice copyright laws and intellectual property barriers stifle the production and sharing of knowledge. Critics of these laws point out that building on what came before to produce something new is the bedrock of civilization. They're calling for reform but will reform be enough?