2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Nader Habibi

Published January 26, 2026 at 11:53 AM EST

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Nader Habibi is the Henry J. Leir Professor of Practice in the Economics of the Middle East at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies. Before joining Brandeis University in June 2007, he served as managing director of economic forecasting and risk analysis for Middle East and North Africa in Global Insight Ltd. Mr. Habibi has worked in academic and research institutions in Iran, Turkey and the United States since 1987. He earned his master’s degree in systems engineering and his PhD in economics from Michigan State University. His talk, "The Economy of Iran in the Shadow of International Sanctions and the Supreme Leader," was recorded for broadcast on January 12, 2026. 

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

