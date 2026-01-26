Speaking in Maine: World Affairs Council of Maine: The Future of Middle East Peace

NPR’s International Affairs Correspondent, Jackie Northam, moderates an in-depth conversation with Ambassador (ret.) Yael Lempert and Khaled Elgindy—two experts with firsthand experience in U.S. diplomacy and U.S. mediated peace negotiations. Together, they will examine the new dynamics shaping Washington’s role in the Middle East: the long‑unresolved question of Palestinian statehood, the shifting prospects for Israel’s integration into a reshaped region, and the future of U.S. diplomacy as it seeks to balance enduring alliances with a dramatically changed strategic landscape. This discussion was recorded for broadcast on November 19, 2025.

Click HERE for more infomation about Speaking in Maine