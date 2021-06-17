© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Museums Re-Opening: How Museums in Maine Fared This Past Year & What Visitors Can See & Do This Summer

Published June 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
In advance of the opening of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s new building, we talk with museum directors about how museums across the state have fared during the pandemic, the outlook for the upcoming season, and the role that museums play in both reflecting and defining Maine’s identity.

Panelists:
Julie Butcher Pezzino, executive director, Maine Children's Museum & Theatre
Dan Yaeger, executive director, New England Museum Association

VIP Callers:
Tim Peterson, executive director, Center for Maine Contemporary Art
Mark Bessire, director, Portland Museum of Art
Barbra Barrett, executive director, Maine Gem & Mineral Museum

Resources:
Maine Public's Maine Museum Portal
Maine Public video on Maine Gem & Mineral Museum

Maine Calling
