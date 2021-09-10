© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Lessons of Afghanistan: 20 Years Since 9/11, We Discuss What Has Transpired in Afghanistan & The Lasting Impacts of The War

Published September 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
leaving-afghanistan-911-documentaries.jpeg
NPR
/

We mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a conversation about the end of the longest war in American history. We'll discuss the U.S. presence and withdrawal from Afghanistan, and what can be done differently in the future. We’ll also hear from Mainers directly impacted by the war in Afghanistan.

Panelists:
John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction
Jared Golden, U.S. Congressman, representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District; served in Afghanistan as a Marine

VIP Callers:
Fatima Saidi, originally from Afghanistan; grants & programs manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition 11:15
Travis Mills, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant; served in Afghanistan; started the Travis Mills Foundation to help post-9/11 veterans who were injured in service to our nation
Shukria Wiar, Portland city planner; member of Maine’s Afghan community

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
