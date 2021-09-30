Month in Review: The Top News in Maine in September, from Pandemic to Redistricting to LePage
Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the Maine news that made headlines in September, including the rapid resurgence of Covid-19, Paul LePage’s return to the gubernatorial race, proposals for a new legislative map, and more.
Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News