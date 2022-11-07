© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The traditions and trends of bread baking in Maine, including how-to tips

Published November 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Ellie Markovitch
Enthusiasm for home-baked bread surged during the pandemic, and is still going strong throughout Maine. We talk about history and trends in breadmaking, local grains and traditions, and, of course, get some how-to tips on baking delicious bread.

Panelists:
Amber Lambke, president and co-founder, Maine Grains
Stuart Silverstein, baker, artist, author, earth-oven builder

VIP Callers:
Ellie Markovitch, cooking blogger, baking "doula," multimedia storyteller with Story Cooking; photojournalist
Joe Ricchio, food & travel writer, host of Food Coma podcast

