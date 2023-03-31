© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Top political stories coming out of Augusta, and the top Maine news in March

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine State House filled with legislators and others to watch State of Tribes address
https://wabanakialliance.com/state-of-the-tribes-2023/
/

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team join us to share insights and updates on the latest news from inside the State House. We’ll also be joined by Maine news editors for an update on issues and stories from around the state.

Panelists - Political Pulse:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Panelists - Month in Review:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
