Top political stories coming out of Augusta, and the top Maine news in March

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team join us to share insights and updates on the latest news from inside the State House. We’ll also be joined by Maine news editors for an update on issues and stories from around the state.

Panelists - Political Pulse:

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Panelists - Month in Review:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News