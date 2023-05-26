© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The top political issues and Maine news of the month

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published May 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Further view of Maine State Capital dome and buildings surrounded by trees
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
/

We check back in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for legislative updates from the State House and other political news. And we hear from Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in April.

Panelists – Political Pulse:
Patty Wight, news producer, Maine Public
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, State House bureau chief; Maine Public

Panelists – Month in Review:
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith