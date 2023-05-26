The top political issues and Maine news of the month

We check back in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for legislative updates from the State House and other political news. And we hear from Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in April.

Panelists – Political Pulse:

Patty Wight, news producer, Maine Public

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, State House bureau chief; Maine Public

Panelists – Month in Review:

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

