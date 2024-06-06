© 2024 Maine Public
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Jeremy Frey: Wabanaki Basketmaking

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Precisely woven sculptural basket with red and black geometric accents and beaded cover
© Jeremy Frey. Image courtesy Eric Stoner

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 23, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Wabanaki people originally wove baskets for functional purposes, but, over time, basketmaking has evolved into more of an art form. Today, some have taken the art of basketmaking to new levels--such as the renowned Passamaquoddy artist Jeremy Frey. His work will be featured at the Portland Museum of Art in a first-ever major retrospective of a Wabanaki artist in an American fine art museum. We'll learn how he honors his tribal traditions while also forging new artistic paths.

Panelists:
Jeremy Frey, seventh-generation Passamaquoddy basketmaker; his work is held in the public collections of numerous fine art museums across the country; he won best in show at the Santa Fe Indian Market in 2011
Theresa Secord, award-winning traditional Penosbscot basketmaker and educator; among many honors, she received a lifetime achievement award, the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts

VIP Callers:
Ramey Mize, associate curator of American Art, Portland Museum of Art

Resources:
"Jeremy Frey: Woven" at the Portland Museum of Art; May 24 to Sept 15, 2024
New York Times article about Jeremy Frey and his work (April 26, 2024)

