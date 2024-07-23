Sure, many people hike or run, but walking tops those activities in popularity — 90 percent of American adults say they walk for leisure or pleasure. We’ll learn about the benefits of walking, such as: improving physical and mental health; exploring new places; and connecting with others. And we’ll discuss new thinking on the 10,000-step a day goal. Where are some good places to go for a walk in Maine? And what does “volkswalking” mean?

Panelists:

Rebecca Goldfine, writer; created Maine By Foot, a guide to Maine trails and places to walk

Dr. Peter Amann, obesity medicine and family medicine provider, MaineHealth

Denise Macaronas, spokesperson, Southern Maine Volkssport Association

VIP Callers:

Luke Bartlett, athletic trainer, Northern Light Sports Health

Jennifer Crittenden, associate director, University of Maine Center on Aging

Resources:

Click hereto see the books written by Paul Theroux (who called in to the show)

