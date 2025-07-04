Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Everyday Heroes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 22, 2024; no calls will be taken).

We celebrate the everyday heroes and Good Samaritans in our midst. They may be the type of person who risks their own safety to rescue a stranger in trouble. Or they may be someone who acts with selflessness and compassion on a daily basis. What does it take for a person to act heroically when others might look away? Who are the everyday heroes in your community?

Panelists:
Major Scott Gosselin, Maine State Police – Support Services
Rev. Dr. Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College
Sheriff William King, York County Sheriff’s Office

VIP Callers:
Dan Goodman, public affairs, AAA Northern New England
Manny Kourinos, Falmouth resident who has rescued people from drowning; Atlantic Mooring Services
Leslie Clark, executive director, Portland Recovery Community Center, Maine Recovery Hub

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
