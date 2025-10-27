Moving to Maine
More people have been moving to Maine from other states in recent years. Some came during the pandemic to work remotely, others sought out Maine's abundant outdoor recreation and slower pace. We learn about demographic patterns of those arriving, why they made the move, and how they feel about their new home state.
Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine
Shannon Richards, board president, Maine Real Estate and Developers Association; founder, Hay Runner
Phoenix McLaughlin, director of strategy implementation, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development
VIP Callers:
Denise St. Peter, economic analyst, Maine State Economist's Office
Steve Pennell, moved to Bar Harbor from New Hampshire
Mark Williams, moved to Lovell; worked as a travel nurse
Sarah Smith, moved to Maine to work remotely, now working at Maine-based company