Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Moving to Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Highway sign that says "All Maine Points" with 3 arrows pointing 'ahead'
Maine Public

More people have been moving to Maine from other states in recent years. Some came during the pandemic to work remotely, others sought out Maine's abundant outdoor recreation and slower pace. We learn about demographic patterns of those arriving, why they made the move, and how they feel about their new home state.
 
Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine
Shannon Richards, board president, Maine Real Estate and Developers Association; founder, Hay Runner
Phoenix McLaughlin, director of strategy implementation, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development
 
VIP Callers:
Denise St. Peter, economic analyst, Maine State Economist's Office
Steve Pennell, moved to Bar Harbor from New Hampshire
Mark Williams, moved to Lovell; worked as a travel nurse
Sarah Smith, moved to Maine to work remotely, now working at Maine-based company

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han