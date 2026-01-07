Maine Music & Sound Waves

Sound Waves— a new television show debuting on Maine Public Television—shows off the rich diversity of music in Maine. We preview Sound Waves and meet the host, Carolyn Currie, get up to date on popular music being produced by Maine artists right now, and learn about exciting up-and-coming Maine musicians and singer-songwriters.



Panelists:

Aimsel Ponti, staff writer & music writer, Portland Press Herald

Con Fullam, producer of Sound Waves, musician, songwriter

Carolyn Currie, singer, songwriter; host of Sound Waves



VIP callers:

Nick Woodward, director of media production services, Maine Public; executive producer, High School Quiz Show: Maine