The Idea of a Bucket List

By Cindy Han
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Person sitting on ground near flowering plant and writing 'bucket list' in a lined notebook in lap
While New Year’s resolutions focus on specific goals for the year ahead, a “bucket list” refers to lifelong dreams or wished-for experiences. We learn how the concept of a bucket list came about, the pros and cons of having a list of aspirations—and get tips on approaching wish lists with a healthy and realistic attitude, at any age.
 
Panelists:
Kate Bathras, integrative life and leadership coach; ADHD coach for adults; owner of Kate Bathras Coaching
Dr. Tom Meuser, clinical psychologist, applied gerontologist; owner, GeroPsych Maine
 
 

