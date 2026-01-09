Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Science and Technology
Maine Calling

The Creativity Choice

By Jennifer Rooks
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Book cover of The Creativity Choice; long-haired teen facing a wall full of colorful Post-It notes for brainstorming
Maine Public

When you have a good idea, do you act on it? For many people, it's hard to turn creativity into action. Yale researcher Zorana Ivcevic's recent book, The Creativity Choice, focuses on the science behind turning ideas into reality. She'll be joined by Jake Ryan, educator and founder of the Open Bench Project in Portland to talk about creativity – nurturing and growing one’s instincts and abilities, overcoming fears and creative blocks, and allowing oneself to be innovative.
 
Panelists:
Dr. Zorana Ivcevic, author, The Creativity Choice; senior research scientist, Yale University
Jake Ryan, founder, Open Bench Project

VIP Caller:
Justine Bassett, experience designer & strategist; founder, We Design Futures

