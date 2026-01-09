When you have a good idea, do you act on it? For many people, it's hard to turn creativity into action. Yale researcher Zorana Ivcevic's recent book, The Creativity Choice, focuses on the science behind turning ideas into reality. She'll be joined by Jake Ryan, educator and founder of the Open Bench Project in Portland to talk about creativity – nurturing and growing one’s instincts and abilities, overcoming fears and creative blocks, and allowing oneself to be innovative.



Panelists:

Dr. Zorana Ivcevic, author, The Creativity Choice; senior research scientist, Yale University

Jake Ryan, founder, Open Bench Project

VIP Caller:

Justine Bassett, experience designer & strategist; founder, We Design Futures