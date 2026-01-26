Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling

ICE in Maine: News Update

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Still shot from video of person in a car being handled by ICE agents
Maine Public

Last week, Immigration & Customs Enforcement set into motion a surge in activity in Maine, targeting a goal of detaining 1,400 people. By Friday, more than 100 people have been arrested, with Portland and Lewiston seeing the most activity. Residents and state leaders have expressed anger, fear—and some support—over ICE's methods. We find out where things stand, and what's in store for the days ahead.

Tune in for an update on storm impacts and recovery at the top of the show.

Panelist:
Ari Snider, host and reporter, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Vanessa Corson, director, External Affairs Office, public information officer Maine Emergency Management Agency
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith