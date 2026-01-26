ICE in Maine: News Update

Last week, Immigration & Customs Enforcement set into motion a surge in activity in Maine, targeting a goal of detaining 1,400 people. By Friday, more than 100 people have been arrested, with Portland and Lewiston seeing the most activity. Residents and state leaders have expressed anger, fear—and some support—over ICE's methods. We find out where things stand, and what's in store for the days ahead.

Tune in for an update on storm impacts and recovery at the top of the show.

Panelist:

Ari Snider, host and reporter, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Vanessa Corson, director, External Affairs Office, public information officer Maine Emergency Management Agency

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State