ICE & Legal Rights

We examine how our nation’s laws apply to actions related to Immigration & Customs Enforcement. What Constitutional rights protect immigrants, protesters, watchdogs and others interacting with ICE agents? We discuss the relevance of the 1st and 4th Amendments, civil rights and the rule of law—and when these legal principles are being followed or challenged.

Panelists:

Carol Garvan, legal director, ACLU Maine

William Harwood, attorney; former partner at Verrill Dana law firm; former Maine Public Advocate

