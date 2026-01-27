Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling
ICE & Legal Rights

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Protester dressed as Statue of Liberty holding sign with words "Due Process of Law!"
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public

We examine how our nation’s laws apply to actions related to Immigration & Customs Enforcement. What Constitutional rights protect immigrants, protesters, watchdogs and others interacting with ICE agents? We discuss the relevance of the 1st and 4th Amendments, civil rights and the rule of law—and when these legal principles are being followed or challenged.

Panelists:
Carol Garvan, legal director, ACLU Maine
William Harwood, attorney; former partner at Verrill Dana law firm; former Maine Public Advocate

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
