Who makes up the immigrant population in Maine, and what are the different legal categories that describe their status? We learn the distinctions between asylum seekers, green card holders, those with temporary visas and more. And we'll hear what legal rights immigrants have in their daily lives--as well as in encounters with ICE agents.

Panelists:

Anna Welch, professor of law; founding director, Refugee and Human Rights Clinic, University of Maine School of Law

Sara Cressey, staff attorney, Refugee and Human Rights Clinic; visiting professor of law, University of Maine School of Law

VIP Callers:

Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

Chrissie Fernandez, associate attorney, Landis Arn & Jaynes in Westbrook

Jenny Beverly, managing attorney, Haven Immigration Law in Portland; served as an immigration judge

Jamie Wagner, civil ligitation attorney, The Law Office of Jamie Wagner in Cape Elizabeth