Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Dietary Guidelines

By Cindy Han
Published February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
New inverted food pyramid issued by RFK. Jr.'s DHHS in 2026 displaying meats and fats at the top along with fruits and vegetables, down to whole grains at bottom
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Recent changes to dietary guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services add to longtime mixed messages over what healthful eating is all about. We talk about the role and evolution of the food pyramid, and what medical research today says about nutritious choices for children and adults.

Panelists:
Lori Kaley, registered dietitian nutritionist; project director, SNAP-Ed, University of New England
Jane Lucas, director, child nutrition, Maine Department of Education (for first segment of show)
Kristi Mathieson, licensed dietitian, Maine State Representative (D-Kittery)
 

