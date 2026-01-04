Today's poem is The Weight of Vanishing Light by Judy Sandler. It is read by Arisa White.

The Weight of Vanishing Light

So let us go on, deliriously spinning

effortless in the way a child's body

flies through the summer air

warm with hydrangeas.

The days wane,

the leaf surrenders, turns

and makes its way to the ground.

Blades don't know to fear the cold.

Let us go on pushing

our hands into the grass

staining our palms mossy green.

We will be gamblers, wagering on wonder.

Let us point

our toes toward the sky,

until thin sundresses cover our heads.

The world is pale purple flowers.

Let us go on chasing

dragons with sticks.

Their fire breath will only last

until the light fades and ponds turn to ink.

Let us go on, and on,

in a circle, waiting for nothing

oblivious to the weight

of this and every sea salt day.