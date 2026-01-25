Today's poem is My Grandmother's Violets by Isis Phoenix. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

My Grandmother's Violets

Botanical name - Viola odorata.

Their delicate, deep-purple heads

bow shyly, like long, lavender bells

atop slender swan necks.

One of Oklahoma's first spring flowers,

they grew in abundance

under the shady scrap tree

beside my grandmother's home

on South St. Louis Street in Tulsa.

I'd squat with scabby knees

in my pink velcro sneakers

and roll the stems back and forth

between my small fingers

crushing the skinny tubes,

watching viscous, green, odorless liquid squish out.

And I wanted them to smell.

And in my mind, they did—

like violet pastille candies and hyacinth and dandelion.

I'd pick dozens which my grandmother

would put in a tiny cut crystal vase

on her wood and enamel living room table.

When my grandmother died,

my mother dug up her violets

and planted them next

to the hydrangeas and roses

on East 52nd St.

And I pick them,

but I no longer crush the stems.

Instead, I pluck the purple heads

and place them in my mouth,

delicately holding their shape with my tongue.

And swallow them whole.

They still did not smell,

and tasted like - not much.

But in my mind,

they are sugared candy and stardust.

My mother put them in the tiny cut crystal vase

and placed them on the green, marble counter top in her bathroom.

When my mother was in her final weeks,

I dug up my grandmother's violets

and packed them in a plastic grocery store bag,

and placed them in my luggage.

They traveled on planes from

Oklahoma and Chicago and Boston and Rockland,

until their sagging heads arrived

on Sproul Hill Rd. in Bistol, Maine,

where I planted them under a white pine

When spring comes,

I will pick them again,

place them in a tiny, cut crystal vase

on the butcher block counter of the kitchen island,

and remember how they never smelled—

yet always did—

like my grandmother's perfume,

and my mother's roses.

