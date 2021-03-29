-
The veterinary diagnostics and software company IDEXX is announcing a new COVID-19 test for pets, and it’s developing a testing kit for people, as well.…
Athletic footwear manufacturer New Balance, which has factories in Norridgewock, Norway and Showhegan, has announced it's furloughing some of its workers…
The leader of veterinary diagnostics company IDEXX is stepping down from the management team permanently because of a spinal injury that left him…
Maine's life science sector, which includes companies such as IDEXX and Jackson Laboratory, has grown by 14% in the past five years, according to a new…
PORTLAND, Maine - Veterinary diagnostics company Idexx is in line for up to $16 million in tax breaks when its new Westbrook headquarters opens next…
The CEO of the Westbrook-based company Idexx Laboratories announced Wednesday that he suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a cycling accident last…
Westbrook's IDEXX laboratories saw major growth last year, and the company expects to expand even more in the coming years.On Friday, the company, which…
WESTBROOK, Maine - Idexx Laboratories in Maine say in a lawsuit that two former employees stole secret business plans and took them to a rival firm in…
Veterinary technology company Idexx has broken ground on a major expansion in in Westbrook.The project will cost the company $62 million. It will add a…
WESTBROOK, Maine - Maine-based Idexx Laboratories Inc. is being added to the NASDAQ-100 Index, months after being added to the Standard and Poor's 500.CEO…