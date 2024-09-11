Search Query
© 2024 Maine Public
Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401
Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240
Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101
Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Quality Housing Coalition
Business and Economy
Basic income pilot project for single mothers shows promising results on economic stability
Ari Snider
The initiative, through the Quality Housing Coalition, provided monthly direct payments of $1,000 to 20 low-income women.
Listen
0:54