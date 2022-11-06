© 2022 Maine Public
A November heat wave shatters high-temperature records across New England

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eric Aasen
Published November 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST

A November heat wave shattered temperature records across New England over the weekend.

Hartford reached 78 degrees Saturday afternoon, breaking an old record of 76 degrees set in 1994, the National Weather Service said. Providence got to 75 degrees and Worcester, Mass., reached 73 degrees – both of those readings tied records from 1994.

In Vermont, Burlington hit 74 degrees, breaking a record of 72 degrees set in 1938. Record highs were also set Saturday in Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.

Records were set in New Hampshire, in Concord.

In Maine, Portland and Augusta set daily record high temperatures, as well as all-time November high-temperature records, the weather service said.

Across the Northeast, record highs were set in New York state in Albany, Plattsburgh and Glens Falls.

The weather service cites southerly flow and an expansive high-pressure system centered offshore for the warm conditions.

The weather service says unseasonably warm weather continues across the Northeast Sunday and Monday with highs into the 70s in southern New England and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in northern New England.

Expect cooler temperatures on Tuesday (Election Day) and Wednesday. Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday.

