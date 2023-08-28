Family sues Maine school district over student's death on NH hiking trip

The parents of a Maine student who died on a school hiking trip to the White Mountains are suing the school district in Bridgton.

The lawsuit was filed by Amy Tait and Christopher Strecker, whose son, Michael Strecker, died of heat stroke during a Lake Region High School trip to South Baldface Mountain two years ago.

According to the suit, the district had indicated that the chaperones were experienced hikers trained in emergency medical aid, and that students were told that they could turn around at any point on the hike.

But the suit alleges that a humanities teacher who was chaperoning Strecker pushed him to keep going and ignored his pleas for help, despite the fact that he appeared pale, had blue-colored lips, and was vomiting.

The lawsuit also alleges that the district didn't properly train its employees and had inadequate safety and emergency response measures. The teacher and Superintendent Alan Smith are specifically named in the lawsuit.

Smith didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.