A fall Maine landscape
Feds announce disaster loans for Maine businesses affected by heavy rain last spring

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:19 PM EST

Small businesses and nonprofit groups in Maine that were negatively affected by abnormally rainy and cold conditions last May can now apply for federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Tuesday announced loans of up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4%.

The agency says they can be used to pay debts, payroll, and other expenses directly related to the abnormal weather conditions.

Parts of Maine received double the normal amount of rainfall in May, and a rare late spring nor'easter hit the state just before Memorial Day.

More information can be found on the Small Business Administration website.
