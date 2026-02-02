Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine's population surpassed 1.4 million last year, mostly due to domestic migration

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published February 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Sea smoke rises from Casco Bay at sunrise on a 1-degree F. morning as a ferry boat makes its way to Portland, Maine, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Sea smoke rises from Casco Bay at sunrise on a 1-degree F. morning as a ferry boat makes its way to Portland, Maine, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

Maine's population hit a record high with more than 1.4 million people last year, according to new census data.

For about two decades, Maine's population hovered around 1.3 million people. But in 2024, it rose to nearly 1.4 million. And last year, Maine's population surpassed that total, growing about 0.5% over the previous year.

An analysis of new census data from the Maine State Economist finds much of the population increase is due to net migration, or people moving to Maine from other states. Maine ranked highest in New England and seventh nationally in net migration last year.

The graph shows changes in Maine's population over the last five years. In 2025, Maine's population grew to a record high of 1,414,874 people, according to new Census data.
Courtesy of the Maine State Economist
The graph shows changes in Maine's population over the last five years. In 2025, Maine's population grew to a record high of 1,414,874 people, according to new Census data.

International migration slowed in Maine in 2025 and across much of the United States. But domestic migration made up for the decline, with about 7,400 people moving to Maine from other states last year.

At the same time, Maine was one of 17 states in the nation that experienced natural decline, or more deaths than births.
Business and Economy U.S. Census population
