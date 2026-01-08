Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

State Supreme Court considers dismissing State of Maine from indigent defense lawsuit

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:17 PM EST
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on whether ranked-choice voting can be used in Maine's June 12th primary, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland, Maine.

The long-running lawsuit over Maine's failure to provide attorneys to indigent defendants was back before the state Supreme Court today. The question before the court now is if the suit can include the State of Maine as a defendant. 

Assistant Attorney General Paul Suitter argued that the state is covered by sovereign immunity, and can't be named in the lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Maine. Instead, he said, the correct defendants are state agencies like the Maine Commission on Public Defense Services.

Suitter said if the state were to be a party in the case, it can't provide additional relief and it would open up other legal debates. 

Plaintiffs' attorney Jordan Bock said the Maine Commission on Public Defense Services is making the same argument.

"I think what's critical here is the MCPDS defendants have said throughout this case, they, 'Do not have the power to provide the relief demanded in plaintiff's proposed amended complaint,'" Bock said. "They've said they cannot provide the relief demanded. And they've repeatedly said that the ultimate party in interest is the state"

Bock said that leaves the state to solve the problem.

The state's appeal focuses only on one count of the lawsuit. If the Law Court rules in favor of the state, the other elements of the case will still go forward. 
Tags
Courts and Crime Maine Supreme CourtMaine Commission on Public Defense Services
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion