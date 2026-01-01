David Driskell: In Search of the Creative Truth

A story about one of today's most important artists and leading authorities on Aftrican American art.The film captures Driskell ruminating about the obligation of the artist to search for the creative truth "til his or her dying day."

It also breaks new ground in its exploration of the creative collaboration between Driskell and his master printmaker, Curlee Holton. In the film we see Driskell making collages inspired by Romare Bearden, documents him in conversation with National Gallery curator Ruth Fine, and we witness him painting at his easel in Falmouth, Maine studio.

Having first come to Maine in 1952 as a student at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Driskell’s career has not only been influenced by the nature of Maine (most importantly the pine) but he has given back to Maine’s art world through his leadership at virtually all of Maine’s finest educational institutions and museums.

His powerful works pull from abstract expressionism, African masks, Coptic art, modernism, cubism – the history of all art in the works of this wise and gentle man.

Produced by Richard Kane.