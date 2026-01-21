Gov. Mills proposes adding $4.3 million to supplemental budget for school bus safety measures

Gov. Janet Mills announced today that she is proposing to add $4.3 million dollars to the supplemental budget for enhanced school bus safety measures. The move follows the deaths of two children who were struck by school buses in Rockland and Standish last year.

According to a press release, the additional funding will be used to retrofit nearly 1700 school buses with crossing arms and anti-pinch door sensors. The automated devices are designed to prevent children from being struck or dragged while getting on or off a bus.

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said approximately 80% of Maine students ride the bus daily.

The governor also signed an executive order establishing the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission. The commission, which will include representatives from the Department of Public Safety, Department of Transportation and local school districts, will review statues and rules on school bus safety and recommend improvements by the end of April.