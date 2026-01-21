Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Gov. Mills proposes adding $4.3 million to supplemental budget for school bus safety measures

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:38 AM EST
A table with flowers, candles and a photo of 5-year-old Simon Gonzalez at a vigil for his life days after he was struck and killed by his school bus.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
A table with flowers, candles and a photo of 5-year-old Simon Gonzalez at a vigil for his life days after he was struck and killed by his school bus.

Gov. Janet Mills announced today that she is proposing to add $4.3 million dollars to the supplemental budget for enhanced school bus safety measures. The move follows the deaths of two children who were struck by school buses in Rockland and Standish last year.

According to a press release, the additional funding will be used to retrofit nearly 1700 school buses with crossing arms and anti-pinch door sensors. The automated devices are designed to prevent children from being struck or dragged while getting on or off a bus.

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said approximately 80% of Maine students ride the bus daily.

The governor also signed an executive order establishing the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission. The commission, which will include representatives from the Department of Public Safety, Department of Transportation and local school districts, will review statues and rules on school bus safety and recommend improvements by the end of April.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
