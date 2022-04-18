© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeal over namesake river

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
A rally to support the Penobscot Nation's fight for water rights brought members of Wabanaki tribes and their allies to the Bangor Waterfront Sunday.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined the Penobscot Indian Nation's appeal in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river.

The decision on Monday was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation.

A federal judge previously ruled that the reservation includes islands of the river’s main stem, but not the waters.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court, without comment, declined to hear the appeals over the river. Penobscot Chief Kirk Francis said Monday he views the state’s assertion of control as a “modern day territorial removal."

