Watchdog: Major retailers are violating Maine's PFAS products law

A Maine-based watchdog group says major retailers are violating the state's ban on products containing toxic forever chemicals.

The ban on consumer products with intentionally-added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, was extended Jan. 1 to include items such as cookware, cosmetics, upholstered furniture and other items.

Emily Carey Perez de Alejo, executive director of Defend our Health says the environmental group immediately found banned nonstick pans for online sale to Mainers from stores such as Walmart, Target and Wayfair.

"We have seen, unfortunately, some online retailers who have not yet complied with Maine's law," Carey Perez de Alejo said.

"They may not be aware, or they may think that Maine is small enough that they can ignore us, which is not true," she added.

Defend our Health's early search of potential violations of the law is not comprehensive, but Carey Perez de Alejo said it plans to expand its surveillance of goods to ensure compliance.

Many goods with intentionally-added PFAS have already been pulled from Maine shelves and the apparent online violations could be mistakes, Carey Perez de Alejo added.

"We just want to give everybody a chance to come into full compliance so that we don't as shoppers don't have to be thinking about this," she said.

"I don't want to have to know whether the pan that I'm buying has PFAS in it or not. I just want that not to be available for sale, so it's not a thing I have to worry about," Carey Perez de Alejo added.

PFAS refers to a family of incredibly durable chemicals that have been widely used in products for decades. So called forever chemicals don't break down in the environment and some have been linked to health issues such as immune problems, liver disease and cancer.

Defend our Health reported the violations to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Safer chemicals program manager Kerri Farris said the department will contact the companies and require they comply with the law.

Walmart, Target and Wayfair did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the potential violations.

