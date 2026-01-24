Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Belgrade Lakes' North Pond to be treated for severe algal bloom

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published January 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Severe algal bloom in North Pond, Summer 2025. Courtesy Seven Lakes Alliance.
Courtesy Seven Lakes Alliance.
Severe algal bloom in North Pond, Summer 2025.

The Seven Lakes Alliance and the North Pond Association in the Belgrade Lakes region have received a $2.35 million grant from the Department of the Interior to fight algal blooms in North Pond.

North Pond is one of seven lakes in the interconnected Belgrade Lakes chain. This will be the second lake in the region the alliance will treat for algal blooms, which have plagued lakes in the area for several years.

Danielle Wain, Lake science director at the Seven Lakes Alliance and researcher at Colby College, said the treatment isn't right for every lake, but has worked really well on another pond in the same area.

"There's still a lot of question marks in the lake management community about how long a treatment on a big lake like East Pond and North Pond will last, but we're going on eight years in East Pond, and things have been good," she said.

Scientists will treat the lake by releasing aluminum sulfate into the water. The alum binds to phosphorus in the water and draws it to the bottom of the lake into the sediment. Without an overabundance of phosphorus, the harmful algae can't grow. Treatment will begin in 2027.

North Pond is home to Camp Pine Tree, a sleepaway camp for people with disabilities, including adults and children. According to the Seven Lakes Alliance, Pine Tree has lost some 30 days on the water in recent summers due to severe algal blooms.
lake protectionsLakesalgae bloomenvironment
