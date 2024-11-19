New mental health and substance abuse center opens in Lewiston

A new mental health and substance abuse center opened today, adjacent to one of the locations of the Lewiston shootings last fall.

Located next to Just-In-Time Recreation, the new center offers a variety of services including primary care screenings, 24/7 crisis support, and walk-in treatment.

It's operated by Sweetser, a behavioral health nonprofit. Jayne Van Bramer, Sweetser’s president, says the center can help people who aren't sure what services they need, but do know they need help.

"You can think of this center as a one stop shop for everything mental health and recovery related," Van Bramer said.

Carl Sheline, Lewiston's Mayor, believes this center will help continue the healing process for the community.

"As we continue to heal from the events that have left a profound impact on our city and our state, the clinic is essential part of that recovery," Sheline said. "Every community deserves access to compassionate mental health and substance use care."

The Lewiston Center for Hope and Healing has the capacity to treat 700 patients and will open for walk in treatment in December.

