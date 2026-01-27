Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Long-term care facilities in Maine monitoring workforce disruptions amid ICE activity

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST

The Maine Health Care Association says it's closely monitoring how federal immigration enforcement is affecting long-term care facilities.

President and CEO Angela Westhoff says immigrant workers are an essential part of a workforce that's seeing historic staffing shortages. She says any sudden disruptions could immediately and directly impact patient care and safety.

Westhoff issued the statement this week as other providers such as MaineHealth say they're experiencing higher than usual call-outs in some departments as ICE increases activity in the state.
Patty Wight
