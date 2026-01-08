Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State lawmakers considering renaming of Route 3 in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:26 PM EST
File photo - Ellsworth, Maine -- September 23, 2021 -- The procession escorting Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross passes under a flag on Rt. 3 in Ellsworth on its way to Augusta Thursday morning.
File photo - Ellsworth, Maine -- September 23, 2021 -- The procession escorting Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross passes under a flag on Rt. 3 in Ellsworth on its way to Augusta Thursday morning. 

State lawmakers are considering naming a portion of Route 3 in Hancock County after a sheriff's deputy who was struck and killed by a motorist in 2021.

The resolution calls on the Maine Department of Transportation to designate Route 3 in Trenton as the Deputy Luke Gross Memorial Highway. Gross was investigating a crash on the side of the road when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane told state lawmakers during a public hearing Thursday that Gross was an exemplary public servant.

"Luke was the kind of officer every agency hopes for, and every community deserves. He was dependable, steady and took his responsibility to serve others seriously," Kane said.

Gross served in the Hancock County Sheriff's office for 18 years. He was also praised as an active member of the community, teaching DARE drug education at local schools and volunteering at Camp Postcard.

Chris Thornton was a patrol lieutenant for the Hancock County Sheriff's office and recalled getting the news about his colleague.

"I remember where I was, I remember what I was doing," he said. "I remember the silence after the call ended and how loud that silence was. From that moment forward, the day and the days following would never be the same. Luke Gross served with courage, integrity and a deep sense of civic duty to the citizens of Hancock County and the people of Maine."

The resolution was introduced by House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham and has bipartisan support.
