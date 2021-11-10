© 2021 Maine Public
After recount, Portland council seat goes to candidate who lost random draw in tied race

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
Robbie Feinberg
Maine Public
Brandon Mazer (left) initially won a tied Portland City Council race after City Clerk Katherine Jones randomly drew his card from a bowl on Nov. 4, 2021. His opponent, Roberto Rodriguez (facing away), ultimately won the race after a recount.

After a recount, Roberto Rodriguez has won the race for a Portland city council seat.

Rodriguez and challenger Brandon Mazer initially finished in a tie for the seat following two rounds of ranked-choice instant runoff voting last week. On Friday, Mazer was declared the winner after his name was drawn from a bowl by the Portland city clerk.

Rodriguez then asked for a hand recount, which was held on Tuesday. Mazer officially conceded the race to Rodriguez on Wednesday afternoon.

