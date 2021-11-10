After recount, Portland council seat goes to candidate who lost random draw in tied race

After a recount, Roberto Rodriguez has won the race for a Portland city council seat.

Rodriguez and challenger Brandon Mazer initially finished in a tie for the seat following two rounds of ranked-choice instant runoff voting last week. On Friday, Mazer was declared the winner after his name was drawn from a bowl by the Portland city clerk.

Rodriguez then asked for a hand recount, which was held on Tuesday. Mazer officially conceded the race to Rodriguez on Wednesday afternoon.